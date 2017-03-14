Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer thinks the clowning around went a little too far in the " Lavender" music video depicting the mock assassination of a Trump-like clown figure.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," said Michael Cohen in a TMZ interview Tuesday, in response to the remix of the BadBadNotGood song featuring Kaytranada. "Snoop owes the president an apology. There's nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president."

He added that he didn't consider the video artistic. The music video showed all human figures aside from the artists as clowns. It should also be added that Snoop in the music video did not kill off the Trump-like clown figure, but instead revealed the weapon pointed at the character dubbed "Ronald Klump" as a toy gun.

Cohen added that he would raise the same objections had former President Barack Obama been on the receiving end of Snoop Dogg's video.

"You know what's really sad is that there is so much more that Snoop can do for this country," Cohen continued. "Maybe there are other things he can do to help the inner cities get past the violence, the drugs, and the killings going on instead of showing more killings."

Sen. Marco Rubio also condemned the video , calling it "dangerous."