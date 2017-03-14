MusicHere Are All the Hints We Have About Taylor Swift's Long-Awaited Next Album
AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Taylor Swift performs her only full concert of 2016 during the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2016 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/FilmMagic,)
SomaliaSomali Pirates Demand Ransom for Release of Seized Oil Tanker
Somalia Piracy
CourtsWhy Nazi War Criminals Are Still Being Tracked Down in the U.S.
Poland Nazi Commander
MilitaryNavy Admiral Among 9 Military Officials Indicted in 'Fat Leonard' Bribery Scandal
The US Department of the Navy, US Marine Corps, logo hangs on the wall February 24, 2009, at the Pentagon in Washington,DC.
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards On NBC - Arrivals
Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on NBC from The Shrine Auditorium on March 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) Jason Merritt-Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Donald Trump

President Trump's Personal Lawyer on Snoop Dogg's Video: 'It's Absolutely Disgraceful'

Lucinda Shen
10:18 PM UTC

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer thinks the clowning around went a little too far in the "Lavender" music video depicting the mock assassination of a Trump-like clown figure.

"It's absolutely disgraceful," said Michael Cohen in a TMZ interview Tuesday, in response to the remix of the BadBadNotGood song featuring Kaytranada. "Snoop owes the president an apology. There's nothing funny about an assassination attempt on a president."

He added that he didn't consider the video artistic. The music video showed all human figures aside from the artists as clowns. It should also be added that Snoop in the music video did not kill off the Trump-like clown figure, but instead revealed the weapon pointed at the character dubbed "Ronald Klump" as a toy gun.

Cohen added that he would raise the same objections had former President Barack Obama been on the receiving end of Snoop Dogg's video.

"You know what's really sad is that there is so much more that Snoop can do for this country," Cohen continued. "Maybe there are other things he can do to help the inner cities get past the violence, the drugs, and the killings going on instead of showing more killings."

Sen. Marco Rubio also condemned the video, calling it "dangerous."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME