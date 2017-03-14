EntertainmentNicki Minaj Is All Of Us Lip Syncing This Celine Dion Masterpiece
Haider Ackermann : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2017/2018
celebritiesKal Penn Criticizes Racist Stereotypes in Audition Scripts From His First Years Acting
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the " 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs" at the Council on Foreign Relations on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
CollegeWhite Nationalist Posters Found on George Washington University Campus
Campus of the George Washington University.
ArtSurvey Finds People Think Da Vinci's Mona Lisa Might Actually Be Happy
Mona Lisa relocated in the Louvre's Salle des Etats in Paris, France on April 06th, 2005.
biden-obama
President Obama and Joe Biden during a pre-Olympic exhibition basketball game in July 2012 in Washington, DC. Patrick Smith—Getty Images
Internet

Joe Biden's Official Favorite Obama Bromance Meme Is Very Loving

Lena Grossman
8:35 PM UTC

It's no secret that former Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama have a bromance for the ages. From birthday friendship bracelets to the Presidential Medal of Freedom, their relationship became an internet meme sensation throughout their tenure in office. There's even a social media handle called Motivational Biden dedicated purely to Joe Biden memes. While an abundance of witty captions and photos featuring Obama and Biden have long circulated the web, the vice president has now named his top contender.

Biden's daughter, Ashley, told Moneyish that when she broke the meme news to her dad, Biden "sat there for an hour and laughed." His favorite? Ultimately, Biden's top-choice meme wasn't his Medal of Honor-turned-best-friends-forever-necklace, but rather a photo of he and Obama standing next to Michelle Obama and Jill Biden with a funny caption.

