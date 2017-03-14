Lest you think that Nicki Minaj is too busy roasting any contenders coming for her crown as the queen of rap , the Queens MC is letting her fans know that she still has plenty of time to have fun — starting with an epic lip sync of none other than the inimitable Celine Dion .

Minaj, who recently made a guest appearance on Young Money colleague Drake's Boy Meets World Tour in Paris, posted a video of herself lip syncing her heart out to Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," because honestly, is there any other way to sing along with Celine than belting it out full-force?

Minaj recently made headlines when she dropped three new singles off that are expected to be on her upcoming fourth studio album; one of the singles, "No Feuds," reunites her with her Lil Wayne and Drake and addresses the diss track aimed at her by rapper Remy Ma .

Watch Nicki flawlessly lip sync to Celine Dion below.