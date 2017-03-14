Kal Penn is simply not here for perpetuating racial stereotypes on your movie theater screens.

The Designated Survivor actor took to Twitter on Tuesday to share screenshots appearing to expose culturally disparaging roles for actors in the entertainment industry. According to the star, who landed his first roles in the late '90s , he came across the language in everything from scripts for TV shows to commercials during his "first years trying to be an actor."

The snapshots of swatches of the pages reveal roles such as a "Gandhi lookalike" and "snake charmer." Penn explained details about a "quirky Indian lab buddy" from a different project with this caption: "Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. 'Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?' That usually meant they wanted Apu ."

Penn's tweets continue an ongoing conversation about representation in pop culture. It has also been fodder for TV shows, as in 2015, when Aziz Ansari's Netflix series Master of None ran an episode called "Indians on TV" that critiqued monolithic portrayals of Indian characters.

Penn, who served as an associate director in the White House Office of Public Engagement under President Obama, has been outspoken on issues of racism in Hollywood and beyond. He recently started a fundraising effort for Syrian refugees in the name of a Twitter troll who harassed him with a racist and xenophobic message, according to Entertainment Weekly . He has raised $863,686 in donations for the International Rescue Committee so far.

See below for Penn's tweets.

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. 'Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?' That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was a pilot called The Stones. Tried to convince them to let me speak without an accent & make it funny on the merits (was told no) 😂 pic.twitter.com/SuUVYT7rip - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Ha! In this audition for Smart Guy, they didn't even give the character a name! pic.twitter.com/z2D8E5rx8J - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Oh wait yes they did pic.twitter.com/xwB3qIoXoF - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Friggin King of Queens man! I used to love that show until I got to audition for it lol pic.twitter.com/2BYu0nnd57 - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

I do not remember this audition except that it was for some shitty MTV show and the big joke was an accent and too much cologne 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/7HZbhQCkaB - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Whoa I remember this! This was one of my first commercials. The makeup people would use Vaseline to get the sweaty unwashed look going pic.twitter.com/X7z4EI4drQ - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

This was for some project called The Marriage Clause I guess. pic.twitter.com/0yKjepAHqy - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Sabrina the Teenage Witch! Man. We got INTO it about why he had to have an accent. I'm laughing about it now but they were such dicks 😂 pic.twitter.com/kXdHjVsqvT - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

There are too many in this stack to tweet, I'll be here all day. That said, there were also some wonderful 1st audition & work experiences! - Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

He closed by praising the casting on House .