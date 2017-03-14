celebritiesKal Penn Criticizes Racist Stereotypes in Audition Scripts From His First Years Acting
Internet

The Internet Braced for Winter Storm Stella With a Hilarious Snowfall of Memes

Megan McCluskey
6:41 PM UTC

As the Northeast prepared for Winter Storm Stella to drop up to two feet of snow Tuesday, many on the Internet had a humorous outlook on the blizzard.

Those living in the New England and Mid-Atlantic states expected to get the brunt of the nor'easter were quick to create memes poking fun at the pitfalls of being caught in a snow storm. Riffing on everything from the inevitable supermarket rush to the amount of clothing needed to venture outside, Twitter users gave the incoming whiteout a light-hearted spin.

See a selection of the best memes below.

