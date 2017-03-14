celebritiesKal Penn Criticizes Racist Stereotypes in Audition Scripts From His First Years Acting
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the " 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs" at the Council on Foreign Relations on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
CollegeWhite Nationalist Posters Found on George Washington University Campus
Campus of the George Washington University.
ArtSurvey Finds People Think Da Vinci's Mona Lisa Might Actually Be Happy
Mona Lisa relocated in the Louvre's Salle des Etats in Paris, France on April 06th, 2005.
YouTubeYouTube Star JonTron Under Fire for Controversial Comments on Race and Immigration
PlayStation 4 Pro Launches in Stores Nationwide
Entertainment

People Use Ghost in the Shell Meme Generator to Mock Whitewashing

Cady Lang
7:04 PM UTC

The controversial decision to cast Scarlett Johansson in the lead role for Ghost in the Shell raised questions last year about why filmmakers chose to use a white American actor as opposed to an Asian one for the film remake of a Japanese manga narrative.

Some fans, as well as Asian and Asian American actors pointed to the casting choice of Johansson as Major Motoko Kusanagi (known as "the Major") as yet another example of "whitewashing" Asian characters with white actors, pointing to recent examples including Matt Damon's turn in The Great Wall and Emma Stone's role in Aloha.

Now, however, fans are showing how they feel about the casting using the film's own promotional materials. As part of the movie's marketing campaign, a Ghost in the Shell meme generator was created where fans can input text and photos to create their own custom image and caption. As might be expected, the Internet used this opportunity to take mock the movie's whitewashing after one fan saw the chance and ran with it.

Another pointed to the long history of whitewashing in Hollywood.

And others pointed to recent whitewashing episodes in the entertainment industry.

A fan provided context for the original Major with their meme.

Others still pointed to white privilege.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME