Marco Rubio Thinks Snoop Dogg's New Music Video Featuring President Trump is Dangerous

Sen. Marco Rubio may have ran against Donald Trump in the 2016 election and disagreed with him on policy issues, but he doesn't approve of a new music video of Snoop Dogg mocking an assassination attempt on the President.

"Snoop shouldn't have done that," Rubio told TMZ . "We've had Presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that you should be really careful with that, you know?"

"I think people can disagree on policy, but you've got to be really careful with that kind of thing," he added. "The wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you can have a real problem."

In the new music video for "Lavender," a remix of the BadBadNotGood song featuring Kaytranada, Snoop Dogg aims a gun at a clown dressed as President Trump, known in the video as Ronald Klump. The video depicts a world filled with clowns, and features Michael Rapaport as a clown dad who gets pulled over and shot by a police officer for smoking marijuana. The clown President also announces on TV that he wants to "deport all Doggs."

The rapper has voiced explicit disapproval of Trump and his administration throughout the campaign and the first few months of his presidency.

"The ban that this motherf–ker tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill motherf–kers and get away with it," he said in an interview with Billboard. ""It’s a lot of clown sh-t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general."