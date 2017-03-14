Late Night TelevisionWatch Seth Meyers Sink His Teeth Into the GOP Health Care Plan
Late Night with Seth Meyers - Season 4
Music

Lorde Hits Back at Criticism of Her Saturday Night Live Dancing

Megan McCluskey
5:07 PM UTC

After Lorde was mocked for her "awkward" dancing during her Saturday Night Live performance of "Green Light," she took to social media to respond to the criticism.

In a Monday Facebook post, the New Zealand pop star made it clear she wasn't fazed by the negative comments about her signature moves. "One day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day," she captioned a video of the performance.

Watch the clip below.

