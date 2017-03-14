Lorde Hits Back at Criticism of Her Saturday Night Live Dancing

After Lorde was mocked for her " awkward " dancing during her Saturday Night Live performance of " Green Light ," she took to social media to respond to the criticism.

In a Monday Facebook post , the New Zealand pop star made it clear she wasn't fazed by the negative comments about her signature moves. "One day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day," she captioned a video of the performance.

Watch the clip below.