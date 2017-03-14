This Is What Happens When We Pull Out of a Major Trade Deal

1. Here’s what happens when the U.S. pulls out of a major trade deal.
By Adam Behsudi in Politico
2. Stop reading lists of things successful people do.
By Emre Soyer and Robin M. Hogarth in Harvard Business Review
3. Abnormal is the new normal in mental health.
By Bruce Bower in Science News
4. No, you can’t master anything with 10,000 hours of practice.
By David Z. Hambrick, Fernanda Ferreira, and John M. Henderson in Business Insider
5. To help kids succeed in college, make high school harder.
By Sarah Butrymowicz in the Hechinger Report
