See How People Totally Cleaned Out These Grocery Stores for Winter Storm Stella

Winter storm Stella , a "Nor'easter" storm expected to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the East Coast on Tuesday, is shaping up to be one of the most epic blizzards of the year , a fact that wasn't lost on Northeast residents who sprung into action last night to prepare for the impending weather.

As snow days were announced on the East Coast, anxious residents stocked up on supplies — leading to a veritable flurry of their own in supermarkets up and down the Northeast.

Crowded aisles, cleared out shelves, and seemingly endless lines were the sad reality for anyone who didn't have a well-stocked fridge ahead of the snowstorm. To put it bluntly — there was no calm before this storm.

See just how crazy the run for storm Stella rations was below.

Grocery stores in the DMV region are packed with customers as they prepare for Winter Storm Warnings pic.twitter.com/LQlusqhlv9 - ShannonClash (@ShannonClash) March 14, 2017

for 6-8 inch snow strom. this is how it looked at my local grocery store? pic.twitter.com/on6q5Cku6V - Bala Gorre (@balu_gorre) March 14, 2017

Dykman supermarket looks crazy. pic.twitter.com/UbuIOWzGBT - Ashley Marquez (@Exotic_Goddess3) March 14, 2017

This is how long the Market Basket line in Somerville was Monday night. https://t.co/LLpzFg5O7m Video via @mkarolian pic.twitter.com/kZX1ZFO5vQ - The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 14, 2017