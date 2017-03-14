PoliticsMixed Messages on the CBO Score
Capitol
podcastsSerial Creators Announce Release Date for New Podcast
Sarah Koenig attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City.
photographyWinter Storm Stella: See Photos of the Blizzard That's Paralyzed the East Coast
Major Blizzard Hammers East Coast With High Winds And Heavy Snow
Mental Health/Psychology7 Signs of a Nervous Breakdown
A creative brain
Protests Over LGBT Rights in North Carolina
Protestors gather across the street from the North Carolina state legislative building to express disapproval over the controversial "Bathroom Bill," or House Bill 2, in Raleigh, N.C., on Monday, May 16, 2016.  Al Drago—CQ-Roll Call,Inc.
LGBT

North Carolina Governor Who Signed Bathroom Bill Says He Can’t Find Work

Alana Abramson
2:47 PM UTC

Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory , who was defeated in his reelection campaign this past November, now says he's having trouble finding jobs in the private sector because of the backlash against the state's controversial "bathroom bill."

"Even after I left office people are reluctant to hire me, because, ‘oh my gosh, he’s a bigot’ which is the last thing I am,” McCrory said in a podcast on World Radio on March 10. "I'm in some ways actually liberal on some of these issues. I'm a libertarian, on many of these issues but I don't think the city government, a state government, a federal government should be able to tell the private sector what the new definition of 'gender' is.

The bill, known as HB2, passed the North Carolina state legislature in 2016, and required people to use the public bathrooms that match the sex on their birth certificate, provoking an outcry about discrimination against transgenders.

Despite an attempt to repeal the law in December, it is still on the books in the state. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who defeated McCrory, urged the state to repeal it in an address Monday, calling it “the dark cloud hanging over our state of promise.”

In an interview with the Raleigh News & Observer, McCrory said he had accepted positions in consulting and on advisory boards, but that he had explored positions in academia and university leaders were nervous because of student protests.

“That’s not the way our American system should operate – having people purged due to political thought,” he told the N&O.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME