Stephen Colbert was clearly not surprised when the Justice Department asked Congress for more time to provide evidence backing up President Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 election.

During the opening monologue of Monday's episode of The Late Show , the host mocked the allegations POTUS made via Twitter. "Now, to believe Trump's claims, you need a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth," he said.

Colbert also touched on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's remarks on the lack of evidence, ridiculing her suggestion that microwaves can turn into cameras for surveillance purposes.

"Trump adviser and stepmom who is trying to replace your mother Kellyanne Conway explained yesterday that just because there’s no evidence that his phone was wiretapped, doesn’t mean Trump is wrong," he said.

After he played a clip of her claim during an interview, Colbert gave viewers a glimpse of a Late Show crew member operating a microwave camera of his own. "It's true, it's true. Microwaves that turn into cameras. How else do you think we film this show?"

Watch the full clip below.