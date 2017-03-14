Late Night TelevisionStephen Colbert Roasts Kellyanne Conway's Microwave Claim With an Actual Microwave Camera
EntertainmentA Guide to Every Famous Musician Who’s Shown Up on Game of Thrones
FranceThe French Presidential Candidate François Fillon Has Been Placed Under Formal Investigation
French presidential election candidate for the right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party Francois Fillon (C) delivers a speech during a meeting of the General Assembly of the French National Federation of Hunters on March 14, 2017 in Paris.
PoliticsMixed Messages on the CBO Score
Capitol
Sarah Koenig attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City.
Sarah Koenig attends The 74th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015 in New York City.  Andrew Toth—FilmMagic/Getty Images
podcasts

Serial Creators Announce Release Date for New Podcast

Cristina Everett / Entertainment Weekly
2:23 PM UTC

The wait for the next great (murder?) mystery is almost over.

S-Town, the new podcast from the creators of This American Life and Serial, will launch all of its episodes simultaneously on Tuesday, March 28.

The series, which will last seven episodes, focuses on an Alabama man named John who reached out to This American Life in the hopes of having the son of a wealthy family investigated for allegedly bragging that he got away with murder. What follows is an unexpected turn of events involving a second death, a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and the mysteries of one man’s life, according to a press release.

The nonfiction limited series will be hosted by This American Life producer Brian Reed and executive produced by Serial co-creator Julie Snyder. Ira Glass, Sarah Koenig, Starlee Kine, and Neil Drumming serve as the show’s editorial advisors.

S-Town is totally different from anything I’ve heard before,” Snyder said. “Since we first announced the series, I’ve seen a lot of speculation that we’re doing a ‘true crime’ show, but I don’t think that does S-Town justice. It’s just a story that goes beyond any expectations.”

S-Town arrives one year after the second season of Serial. It will be the first podcast to launch under the newly formed podcast production company Serial Productions. Curious listeners can subscribe now to get all seven chapters when they arrive – and listen to the audio below (with an introduction by Koenig) for a preview of what’s to come. (Hint: you’ll learn the meaning behind the podcast’s title).

This article originally appeared on EW.com

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME