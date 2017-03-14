Serial Creators Announce Release Date for New Podcast

The wait for the next great (murder?) mystery is almost over.

S-Town , the new podcast from the creators of This American Life and Serial , will launch all of its episodes simultaneously on Tuesday, March 28.

The series, which will last seven episodes, focuses on an Alabama man named John who reached out to This American Life in the hopes of having the son of a wealthy family investigated for allegedly bragging that he got away with murder. What follows is an unexpected turn of events involving a second death, a nasty feud, a hunt for hidden treasure, and the mysteries of one man’s life, according to a press release.

The nonfiction limited series will be hosted by This American Life producer Brian Reed and executive produced by Serial co-creator Julie Snyder. Ira Glass, Sarah Koenig, Starlee Kine, and Neil Drumming serve as the show’s editorial advisors.

“ S-Town is totally different from anything I’ve heard before,” Snyder said. “Since we first announced the series, I’ve seen a lot of speculation that we’re doing a ‘true crime’ show, but I don’t think that does S-Town justice. It’s just a story that goes beyond any expectations.”

S-Town arrives one year after the second season of Serial . It will be the first podcast to launch under the newly formed podcast production company Serial Productions. Curious listeners can subscribe now to get all seven chapters when they arrive – and listen to the audio below (with an introduction by Koenig) for a preview of what’s to come. (Hint: you’ll learn the meaning behind the podcast’s title).

