Workers clear steps in Times Square as snow falls in New York City, on March 14, 2017. Andrew Kelly—Reuters

Winter Storm Stella: See Photos of the Blizzard That's Paralyzed the East Coast

Winter storm Stella has arrived in full force and is pummeling the East Coast , closing schools from Washington, D.C. to Boston and grounding thousands of flights.

While the storm caused disruptions, it also created a winter wonderland of sorts — just one week before the official start of spring.

See photographs above showing how the storm has impacted the Northeast, from the empty terminals at Boston's international airport to a snowy game of golf in Times Square.