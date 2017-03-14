Watch Live: Top Marine General Briefs Senate on Nude Photo Investigation

U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Robert Neller on Tuesday will brief the Senate Armed Services Committee on the inquiry into nude photos of female Marines , shared on a secret Facebook page without their permission.

Former and current female Marines said their photos — as well as photos of women in other services — were shared on social media . The Naval Criminal Investigative Service has launched an investigation, and Neller created a task force to examine the problem, according to the Associated Press.

Last week, he urged other women to come forward if their photos had been shared.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. Watch live above.