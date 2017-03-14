weatherHere’s Where Winter Storm Stella Is Right Now
weather
TurkeyTurkey's President Erdogan Attacks the Netherlands: 'We Know How Rotten Their Character Is'
Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Turkish President Erdogan
EducationThis Is How the Number 3.14 Got the Name 'Pi'
Jon Jacques Pi Day
MathFind Your Birthday Hidden in Pi
Pi Formula on Blackboard
movies

Disney Delays Release of Beauty and the Beast in Malaysia Following Censorship of Gay Scene

Kate Samuelson
12:10 PM UTC

Disney has indefinitely postponed the release of Beauty and the Beast in Malaysia after censors there axed a brief gay scene in the movie.

The live-action reboot of the classic cartoon has made history for including the first known LGBTQ characters in a Disney princess film. But as scenes promoting homosexuality are forbidden in predominantly Muslim Malaysia, according to Film Censorship Board chairman Abdul Halim Abdul Hamid, the small segment was removed from the movie.

"We have approved it but there is a minor cut involving a gay moment. It is only one short scene but it is inappropriate because many children will be watching this movie," Abdul Hamid told the Associated Press, adding that there was no appeal from Disney about the decision to cut the gay scene. However, Malaysia's two main cinema chains said the movie, due to begin screening Thursday, had been held indefinitely, and did not give a reason.

The movie’s opening date was postponed due to an “internal review,” Disney told Malaysian newspaper The Star in an email.

Malaysia is not the only country that has seen a backlash to the movie's inclusion of a homosexual scene. Earlier this month, a Russian lawmaker pushed for a ban of the remake, which stars Emma Watson, arguing that the film is a "blatant, shameless propaganda of sin and perverted sexual relationships."

According to the Russian news outlet Ria Novosti, State Duma deputy Vitaly Milon wrote a letter to culture minister Vladimir Medinsky urging him to take action against the remake if it is found to have "elements of propaganda of homosexuality."

[Associated Press]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME