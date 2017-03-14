weatherHere’s Where Winter Storm Stella Is Right Now
weather
EducationThis Is How the Number 3.14 Got the Name 'Pi'
Jon Jacques Pi Day
MathFind Your Birthday Hidden in Pi
Pi Formula on Blackboard
Virtual RealityThe 5 Virtual Reality Films You Should Experience Right Now
Russian President Vladimir Putin Receives Turkish President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the joint press conference after Russian-Turkish Supreme Council in Cooperation at Grand Kremlin Palace on March 10, 2017 in Moscow, Russia.  Mikhail Svetlov—Getty Images
Turkey

Turkey's President Erdogan Attacks the Netherlands: 'We Know How Rotten Their Character Is'

Associated Press
11:44 AM UTC

ANKARA, Turkey — In a new verbal attack against the Dutch amid their growing diplomatic spat, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held the Netherlands responsible for Europe's worst mass killing since World War II.

Erdogan was referring to a Dutch battalion of United Nations peacekeepers who failed to halt the slaughter by Bosnian Serb forces of some 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, eastern Bosnia, in 1995.

In a speech televised live on Tuesday Erdogan said: "We know the Netherlands and the Dutch from the Srebrenica massacre. We know how rotten their character is from their massacre of 8,000 Bosnians there."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME