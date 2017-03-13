White HousePresident Trump's Lawyers Plan a White House Legal Attack on Federal Agency Power
Attorney and United States Federal Election Commission member Don McGahn seen at Trump Tower lobby
President Trump Holds Meeting On Healthcare
Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) - Breaking Bad _Season 5 - Photo Credit: Frank Ockenfels/AMC
President Donald Trump's cabinet
White House

Your Guide to Who Attended President Trump's First Cabinet Meeting

David Johnson,Katie Reilly,Chris Wilson
Mar 13, 2017

President Donald Trump convened the first meeting of his Cabinet on Monday.

"Proud to welcome our great Cabinet this afternoon for our first meeting. Unfortunately 4 seats were empty because Senate Dems are delaying!" Trump said in a tweet Monday. He also shared an image of the group in the Oval Office.

Four Cabinet nominees are still awaiting confirmation: Sonny Perdue for Secretary of Agriculture, Alexander Acosta for Secretary of Labor, Robert Lighthizer for U.S. trade representative and Dan Coats for national intelligence director.

The following interactive photo allows you to zoom in on any of the circled faces to see who's who. Select a name or click a circle to zoom in. (Not pictured: CIA Director Mike Pompeo and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.)

Trump has blamed Democrats for his incomplete Cabinet, but some hearings have been delayed due to missing information or scheduling conflicts. Acosta's hearing, for example, was postponed this week because Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, a Republican who heads the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, is joining Trump at a rally in Nashville.

"We have assembled one of the greatest Cabinets in history, and I believe that so strongly," Trump said Monday in the Oval Office, where he signed an executive order to examine every executive department and agency "to see where money is being wasted."

