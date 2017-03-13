President Trump Will Donate His White House Salary at the End of the Year

President Trump will donate his $400,000 salary at the end of the year, and he hasn't decided where the money will go yet, a White House spokesman said Monday.

In his second month as President, Trump faced questions from an NBC News report which noted that he had not offered any proof he has forgone his presidential salary as pledged.

Speaking at Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Trump will donate the money at the end of the year and suggested that the press corps decide where it goes.

"The President's intention right now is to donate his salary at the end of the year, and he has kindly asked that you all determine where that goes," he said.

Spicer said the press corps would be tapped to decide where the money goes as a "way to avoid scrutiny," which prompted laughs from the gathered reporters.

"In all seriousness, I think his view is he made a pledge to the American people he wants to donate it to charity and he'd love your help to determine where it should go," Spicer said.

During the transition period, Trump told CBS's 60 Minutes he would not be taking a salary as president. Several news organizations, including Politifact and MSNBC , have inquired about whether or not the president has received a salary, but up until Monday spokespeople have only said the president intends to donate his money.

As TIME's Lily Rothman reported in November, President Trump would not be the first commander-in-chief to donate his salary. Presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbet Hoover reportedly gave their money to various causes.