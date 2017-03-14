European Court of JusticeCompanies Can Ban Employees From Wearing Headscarves, Europe's Top Court Rules
the morning brief

The Morning Brief: Winter Storm Stella, Snoop Dogg and Pi Day

Melissa Chan
12:33 PM UTC

Good morning. These are today’s top stories:

GOP health care plan report is released

Under the new Republican health care plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, 14 million people would lose health insurance coverage by 2018. That's the estimate the Congressional Budget Office revealed in a report yesterday, along with other predictions of the proposal's impact.

Feds ask for more time to probe wiretapping

The Justice Department, which had until yesterday to prove President Donald Trump's claim that former President Barack Obama had wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential campaign, has asked for an extended deadline to provide evidence. Federal prosecutors now have until March 20.

Northeast gets pummeled with snow

A "life-threatening" snow storm barreled into the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast early today, prompting school closures and flight cancellations. Predicted storm totals range from 6 inches to 2 feet of snow.

It's Pi Day for math wizards

People in the math world will recognize Pi Day today on March 14 (3/14) because the date resembles the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter — 3.14159265359, or 3.14 for short. More than 1,000 Silicon Valley workers from tech companies including Facebook, Apple and Google plan to protest Trump on Pi Day. Others will also eat pie, the dessert, in honor of the annual celebration.

Also:

Poland wants to extradite a 98-year-old Minnesota man who prosecutors say was a Nazi war commander.

The woman who penned an emotional viral column titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” has died of cancer.

The Anti-Defamation League is tackling online hate speech by building a Silicon Valley command center.

Obamacare helped working moms breastfeed, and it’s one thing Republicans might keep.

Applications for New Zealand citizenship have increased 70% following Trump's election.

In a new music video, rapper Snoop Dogg aims a gun at a clown that is dressed as Trump.

The Morning Brief is published Mondays through Fridays. Email Morning Brief writer Melissa Chan at melissa.chan@time.com.

