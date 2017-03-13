White HousePresident Trump Made 3 Big Promises on Health Care. The Budget Office Just Undercut All of Them
Serbia

10-Year-Old Boy Earns 'Little Picasso' Nickname In Serbian Refugee Camp

Julia Zorthian
9:36 PM UTC

As he's traveled from Afghanistan to Greece, Turkey and Serbia, one 10-year-old's artwork has earned him the nickname "Little Picasso."

Farhad Nouri is a refugee, along with his two younger brothers and parents in Belgrade, Serbia, where they have formally applied for asylum, the Associated Press reports. He's spent much of his time in migrant camps drawing or painting. His nickname stems from his love of Pablo Picasso.

“I was in Turkey, I was in Greece,” Nouri told the AP. “Here in the camp I like my painting, I like drawing my feelings and faces.”

Nouri's work ranges from landscapes to fairytale castles, along with portraits of friends, family and celebrities like Angelina Jolie and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He did a portrait of artist Salvador Dali, he added, but hasn't depicted Picasso himself yet.

“One day I will draw him too," Nouri told the AP about his namesake.

[AP]

