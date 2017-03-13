celebritiesThe Complete Friendship History of Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
StressThis Is Why You Get Sick After Stress
The NetherlandsThe Netherlands Warily Takes Center Stage as a Pivotal Election Nears
APTOPIX Netherlands Election Wilders
CongressJeb Bush Says Rep. Steve King's Comments Don't Reflect Our Values
The Edwin L. Godkin Lecture ByThe Honorable Jeb Bush At Harvard
Obit-Amy Krouse Rosenthal
Amy Krouse Rosenthal in Chicago, on Aug. 1, 2016.  Kevin Nance—Chicago Tribune/AP
Books

Author Amy Krouse Rosenthal Dies After Writing Dating Profile Essay About Her Husband

Katie Reilly
5:24 PM UTC

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, the children's book author whose emotional "Modern Love" column about her husband recently went viral, died of cancer on Monday, her literary agent confirmed to TIME.

Rosenthal's recent New York Times column, titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband," explained her ovarian cancer diagnosis and served as both a love letter and dating profile for her husband of 26 years.

"I want more time with Jason. I want more time with my children. I want more time sipping martinis at the Green Mill Jazz Club on Thursday nights. But that is not going to happen," Rosenthal, 51, wrote in the column, which was published March 3.

"I probably have only a few days left being a person on this planet. So why I am doing this? I am wrapping this up on Valentine’s Day, and the most genuine, non-vase-oriented gift I can hope for is that the right person reads this, finds Jason, and another love story begins."

Rosenthal was the author of 28 children's books and a 2016 memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME