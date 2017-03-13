Here's How You Can Spend a Boozy Night in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin

For those who just can't get enough of dark drafts, here's the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to spend the night in the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin.

The legendary brewery has teamed up with Airbnb to offer a beer enthusiast and a friend a fabulous (and free) night in the Guinness Gravity Bar, which will feature a "perfect pint"- shaped bed, a panoramic view, and a Guinness tasting bar with a private butler. Plus, the experience will include getting keys to the Guinness Storehouse and access to the St. James Gate Brewery, as well as a six-course meal complete with Guinness pairings. (This is, after all, for an enthusiast who won't tire of only one brand.)

To win a night in what Guinness imagines will be a beer lover's paradise, candidates only need to answer the question "What makes you the world's biggest Guinness fan?" on the Airbnb listing .

The competition closes on March 22 and the prize will be redeemed on April 24th. Cheers!