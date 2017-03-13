Watch Kevin Hart and Demi Lovato Get Slimed in Green Goo at the Kids' Choice Awards

Kevin Hart took home more than just his three awards during the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards — he was also the recipient of Nickelodeon 's infamous green sliming.

Hart, however, took the slime in stride and, in signature style, cracked a joke about being covered in the bright green goo.

"I have waited for my whole life to get slimed," he said.

Hart wasn't the only one to get slimed that night. Demi Lovato , who appeared on stage to promote her upcoming movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village , was also surprised with a shower of green slime.

Watch Hart and Lovato get slimed below.

Demi fue bañada en slime en los #KCA2017 pic.twitter.com/HbwD0a4zks - Demi Lovato News (@newslovato) March 12, 2017