MusicSnoop Dogg Aims a Gun at a Clown Dressed as President Trump in a New Video
Donald TrumpDeadline Looms for Justice Department to Prove President Trump's Wiretapping Claims
President Donald Trump attends a meeting on healthcare in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on March 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
republicansPaul Ryan Takes Issue With Rep. Steve King's Racially Charged Comments
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisc., holds his weekly press conference in the Capitol on Thursday, March 2, 2017.
CaliforniaADL Tackles Online Hate Speech With Silicon Valley Command Center
2015 Concordia Summit - Day 2
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Roaming Show
Chris Polk/KCA2017—Getty Images for Nickelodeon
awards

Watch Kevin Hart and Demi Lovato Get Slimed in Green Goo at the Kids' Choice Awards

Cady Lang
6:54 PM UTC

Kevin Hart took home more than just his three awards during the 2017 Kids' Choice Awards — he was also the recipient of Nickelodeon's infamous green sliming.

Hart, however, took the slime in stride and, in signature style, cracked a joke about being covered in the bright green goo.

"I have waited for my whole life to get slimed," he said.

Hart wasn't the only one to get slimed that night. Demi Lovato, who appeared on stage to promote her upcoming movie, Smurfs: The Lost Village, was also surprised with a shower of green slime.

Watch Hart and Lovato get slimed below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME