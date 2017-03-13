appsPandora's New Features Make It a Much Better Spotify Rival
PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW
Congress'I Meant Exactly What I Said.' Rep. Steve King Stands by Controversial Tweet
Republican National Convention
Exercise/FitnessPokémon Go Makes People Walk 2,000 More Steps
Pokemon Go around Paris
White HouseKellyanne Conway Says 'I Don't Have Any Evidence' of Trump's Wiretap Claim
Kellyanne Conway
Television

A Game of Thrones Carpool Karaoke Starring Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Is Coming

Megan McCluskey
3:08 PM UTC

Before taking the stage to moderate the Game of Thrones panel at South by Southwest on Sunday, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner announced some exciting Carpool Karaoke news.

In a video posted to the Twitter page of the upcoming Apple Music series — an offshoot of James Corden's hit Late Late Show sketch — the onscreen sisters revealed they were set to film a segment for the show.

"STARKpool Karaoke? Lane of Thrones?," they jokingly captioned the clip.

Other guests for the season will include Will Smith, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shaquille O’Neal and others, according to Rolling Stone.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME