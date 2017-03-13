A Game of Thrones Carpool Karaoke Starring Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner Is Coming

Before taking the stage to moderate the Game of Thrones panel at South by Southwest on Sunday, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner announced some exciting Carpool Karaoke news.

In a video posted to the Twitter page of the upcoming Apple Music series — an offshoot of James Corden's hit Late Late Show sketch — the onscreen sisters revealed they were set to film a segment for the show.

"STARKpool Karaoke? Lane of Thrones?," they jokingly captioned the clip.

Other guests for the season will include Will Smith, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Shaquille O’Neal and others, according to Rolling Stone .