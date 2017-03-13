The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

Can We Save Baseball

1. Baseball’s fans are the oldest of any sport. Can speeding up the game save it?

By Geoff Baker in the Seattle Times

2. Three challenges the web faces on its birthday, according to its inventor.

By Sir Tim Berners-Lee at the World Wide Web Foundation

3. If the CIA works this hard to break into our phones, encryption must be working.

By Anick Jesdunan and Michael Liedtke at the AP

4. Libertarianism was close to a breakthrough. Then Donald Trump happened.

By Tim Alberta in Politico Magazine

5. This citizen-led assessment tool highlights the difference between schooling and learning.

By Rukmini Banerji in Stanford Social Innovation Review

