Five Best Ideas

Can We Save Baseball

The Aspen Institute
4:00 PM UTC
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Baseball’s fans are the oldest of any sport. Can speeding up the game save it?

By Geoff Baker in the Seattle Times

2. Three challenges the web faces on its birthday, according to its inventor.

By Sir Tim Berners-Lee at the World Wide Web Foundation

3. If the CIA works this hard to break into our phones, encryption must be working.

By Anick Jesdunan and Michael Liedtke at the AP

4. Libertarianism was close to a breakthrough. Then Donald Trump happened.

By Tim Alberta in Politico Magazine

5. This citizen-led assessment tool highlights the difference between schooling and learning.

By Rukmini Banerji in Stanford Social Innovation Review

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
