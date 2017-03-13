Kellyanne Conway , counselor to President Donald Trump , said Monday that she has no evidence to back up unsubstantiated claims Trump made that his predecessor wiretapped him during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The answer is I don’t have any evidence and I’m very happy that the House intelligence committee are investigating,” Conway said in an interview on Good Morning America .

Trump recently sent a series of tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower during the election. He called Obama a "bad (or sick) guy" and equated the alleged taps to the Watergate scandal. The White House has not yet provided any evidence to back up the President's claims, which were widely disputed, including by top intelligence figures. Obama has also denied it.

Conway's statements on Monday followed an interview with the Bergen Record , during which she said there are "many ways to surveil each other," which many interpreted as a suggestion that the Trump Administration believed the Obama taps were more widespread than the President suggested. Conway's mention of "microwaves that turn into cameras" alluded to recent documents released by WikiLeaks about CIA surveillance and hacking techniques.

On Good Morning America , Conway said she was speaking about surveillance generally in that interview, not making additional claims about Obama.

"All I said to the Bergen Record is — I was making a comment about the articles from this past week where it is revealed that one can be surveiled in any number of techniques," Conway said. "I wasn't talking about anything specific. ... I wasn't making a suggestion about Trump Tower."