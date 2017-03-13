HealthcareMore Than Half of People Who Got Obamacare Tax Credits Are Represented by Republicans in the House
obamacare sign
EntertainmentTyra Banks Is Replacing Nick Cannon as America's Got Talent Host
Q&amp;A For NBC's " The New Celebrity Apprentice" - Arrivals
FranceCarlos the Jackal Is Going on Trial Again
International terrorist Ilich Ramirez Sanchez (R), aka Carlos, arrives at the Criminal Court of the Palais de Justice in Paris on December 9, 2013. The trial of Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, a figure of international terrorism in the 70s and 80s, for contempt against a lieutenant of the prison administration during his appeal trial on May 22 was postponed until March 3, 2014.
weatherA Winter Storm Is About to Bring Heavy Snow and Strong Winds to the Northeast
Pedestrians walk through wet snow, on March 10, 2017 in Brooklyn, N.Y.
BELGIUM-EU-POLITICS-SCOTLAND
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon delivers a speech in Brussels on a visit to meet with E.U. officials, on June 29, 2016. Geoffroy van der Hasselt— AFP/Getty Images
United Kingdom

Nicola Sturgeon Is Seeking a New Scottish Independence Referendum

Associated Press
12:08 PM UTC

Scotland's leader has said she will seek authority for a new independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Monday she will move quickly to give Scottish voters a chance to make Scotland an independent country.

Sturgeon said British Prime Minister Theresa May has so far refused to compromise with Scotland over Brexit.

She said it is important for Scotland to take active steps to protect its interests as Britain prepared to trigger its departure from the European Union.

Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, but Sturgeon said that the U.K.'s decision to leave the EU had brought about a "material change or circumstances."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME