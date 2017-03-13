Fashion Model / TV Personality Tyra Banks attends the Q&A for NBC's "The New Celebrity Apprentice" at NBC Universal Lot on December 9, 2016 in Universal City, California. Paul Archuleta—FilmMagic

Supermodel Tyra Banks is the new host of the hit competition show America's Got Talent .

The former host of America's Next Top Model is taking over for Nick Cannon, who has been emceeing the show since 2009. Cannon quit the show earlier this year. Banks shared the news on Sunday tweeting , "Suprise! TyTy is the new host of #AGT @nbcagt," using the hashtag shorthand for the show.

In a press release, Banks said she's excited to host because she has been "obsessed" with grand performances that "make the seemingly impossible possible" since she was a young girl, E! News reported.

"I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true," she said. "I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed."

Banks joins judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell who are also set to return for the upcoming season.