ArgentinaA Crush of People Has Killed Two at a Massive Rock Concert in Argentina
Argentina Concert Deaths
TelevisionThis Walking Dead Fan-Favorite Is Finally Ready to Take Down Negan
Lennie James as Morgan Jones - The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 13
TelevisionEd Sheeran Will Appear in Game of Thrones Season 7
'Che Tempo Che Fa' Tv Show
ethiopiaMassive Garbage Dump Landslide in Ethiopia Kills At Least 46 People
APTOPIX Ethiopia Deadly Landslide
HAITI-ROAD-ACCIDENT
A car damaged by a bus lies on the side of a road on March 12, 2017 in Gonaives, 90 miles northwest of the capital Port-au-Prince. Hector Retamal—AFP/Getty Images
World

38 People Have Been Killed by a Bus After a Hit-and-Run Incident in Haiti

Ryan Kilpatrick
4:17 AM UTC

Thirty-eight people were killed in northern Haiti on Sunday after a bus fleeing a hit-and-run accident plowed into dozens of nearby street musicians.

A further 13 pedestrians were injured as the coach sped away from the scene of the initial accident, in which the vehicle hit two pedestrians, killing one, AFP reports.

Police responding to the accident had to control an angry crowd that tried to burn the bus with the passengers still inside.

Despite initially saying that they had detained the bus driver, local authorities later admitted that he had fled the scene and that they were still trying to identify him.

The cause of the crash, which occurred on a straight and un-potholed stretch of national road in the city of Gonaives, is not known. According to AFP, drivers in the Caribbean nation often speed away after traffic accidents, fearing reprisals from groups of locals out for vigilante justice.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise released a statement expressing "his deep sadness following the terrible accident.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME