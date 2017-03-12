CongressRep. Steve King Tweets Support for Far-Right Dutch Politician: 'Culture and Demographics Are Our Destiny'
Rep. Steve King on the first day of the 115th Congress in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2017.
weatherBlizzards and Heavy Snow: What the East Coast Should Expect From This Week's Storm
Blizzard In Brooklyn
moviesKong Is King of Weekend Box Office
Kong: Skull Island
CongressJohn Kasich Says New Health Care Bill Isn't 'Sustainable' Without Bipartisan Support
Donald Trump,John Kasich
got-poster-fb
HBO
Television

The Final Season of Game of Thrones Will Only Have 6 Episodes, Producers Confirm

Entertainment Weekly
10:02 PM UTC

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones will indeed only be six episodes long, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss said Sunday.

“It’s only going to be six episodes for the final season,” Benioff said during a panel at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas.

HBO has yet to confirm the episode count for season eight, but with season 7 wrapped and the showrunners preparing the final run, they seem certain of the number, and noted they’ve already divvied up who gets to write which episode.

“We argued over who got to kill Sansa,” Benioff quipped.

The discussion featured producers Benioff and Weiss along with their Thronesstars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The producers also confirmed they will not be involved with any Game of Thrones spinoff or prequel series that HBO comes up with. “I think HBO might well do [another series] and I look forward to watching it and I think it be great, but I think they should get new blood in.”

The actresses also asked their showrunners which actors whose characters they’ve killed off they would bring back if they could. At the question, several in the audience shouted “Hodor!” But their answers were Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Jack Gleeson (Joffrey Baratheon).

And has there ever been an actor slated to leave the show and they changed their minds about killing off their character? Yup, once, actor Noah Taylor, who played the murderous Locke in seasons 3 and 4, was originally scheduled to depart the show during the bear pit scene.

The producers also announced the new season would guest star singer Ed Sheeran.

Thrones returns to HBO for its seventh season on July 16.

This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME