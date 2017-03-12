Scarlett Johansson, who hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time, impersonated Ivanka Trump in a fake commercial for a new perfume called "Complicit."

"She's a woman who knows what she wants — and knows what she's doing. Complicit," the commercial voice-over said. The ad continued, showing the First Daughter putting on lipstick in the mirror and seeing the reflection of her father, President Trump . "She doesn't crave the spotlight, but we see her. Oh, how we see her."

The sketch poked fun at what some refer to as Trump's faux-feminism. "A feminist, an advocate, a champion for women, but like, how?" the commercial asked. "She's loyal, devoted, but probably should have bounced after the whole Access Hollywood bus thing . Oh well."

"The fragrance for the woman who could stop all of this, but won't," the voice-over said.