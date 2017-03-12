TelevisionScarlett Johansson Takes on Ivanka Trump in Saturday Night Live Perfume Perfume Ad
South KoreaOusted South Korean President Expresses Defiance Toward Corruption Allegations
Ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye smiles as she is greeted by supporters upon her arrival at her private home in Seoul, South Korea, on March 12, 2017.
Supreme CourtWhat the Senate Should Ask Neil Gorsuch — But Likely Won't
Neil Gorsuch
LawU.S. Attorney Preet Bharara Says He Was Fired By Justice Department After Refusing to Resign
Preet Bharara, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks briefly to reporters at Trump Tower, on Nov. 30, 2016 in New York City.
Television

Alec Baldwin Deals With Alien Invasion in His Saturday Night Live Return as Trump

Mahita Gajanan
2:03 PM UTC

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live as President Trump to enact how the Commander-in-Chief might react in the event of an alien invasion.

While addressing soldiers in charge of saving the world from deadly aliens, SNL's Trump was still in campaign mode — promising to bring back coal, complaining about his feud with NBC, and insisting many "really top-shelf, classy people" people had died at his destroyed Trump Hotel in New York City.

After a military officer, played by cast member Kenan Thompson, informed Trump that "everyone in California is dead," he jumped onto the most pertinent concern: that his Apprentice rival Arnold Schwarzenegger was gone. "Even Arnold?" Baldwin asked.

Baldwin also used the address to talk about policy on undocumented immigrants.

"The aliens are already here, they’ve been hiding in this country for hundreds of years," he said. "They’re shape-shifters, they look like regular people but they’re aliens."

He then pointed out Leslie Jones and Sasheer Zamata as aliens. "Look, there's one right there," he said.

Watch the sketch above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME