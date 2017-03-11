FloridaFlorida Judge Rejects 'Stand Your Ground' Defense in Movie Theater Shooting
Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, on Feb. 10, 2013. Jordan Strauss—AP
Entertainment

Frank Ocean Just Dropped New Single 'Chanel'

Nick Romano / Entertainment Weekly
5:06 PM UTC

Frank Ocean surprised fans on Friday when the second episode of Blonded Radio, his Beats 1 radio show, yielded a brand new single called “Chanel.”

“My guy pretty like a girl/ And he got fight stories to tell/ I see both sides like Chanel/ See on both sides like Chanel,” Ocean sings in his dizzying, mind mapping first song since releasing Endless and Blonde. Later he muses, “2016 burnt like some discs/ 2017 playing off a Walkman/ This a cult, not a clique on the net.”

Though the wait for new Ocean music has been a slog, the artist recently collaborated with Calvin Harris on the track “Slide,” which also features Migos. He made it up to fans by playing “Chanel” 18 times during the second half of the two-hour Blonded episode, according to Rolling Stone.

The new track is available on iTunes, Spofity, and Google Play. Hear a preview below via Apple Music:

Accompanying the new release, the rapper unveiled a remix of the track that features the same beat but with A$SAP Rocky. Listen below.

Ocean posted a photo of the full lyrics for “Chanel” on his Tumblr page.

“Police think I’m of the underworld,” he sings. “12 treat a n– like he 12/ How you looking up to me and talking down?/ Can’t you see I am the big man (big man)?”

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

