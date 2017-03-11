Jeff Bridges Channels His Famous Big Lebowski Character to Honor John Goodman

Jeff Bridges honored his friend and fellow actor John Goodman with a call-back to almost 20 years ago.

At Goodman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, Bridges took the stage to give a speech and promptly removed his suit jacket to change into The Dude's trademark cardigan from The Big Lebowski. Bridges then began his tribute channeling the iconic character, paying homage to Goodman with a rendition of the eulogy at the end of Joel and Ethan Coen's 1998 cult classic.

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges began. “He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

Bridges continued the remainder of his speech in the style of The Dude. Goodman sat behind him, laughing all throughout. Bridges then concluded his tribute with a twist on one of the film's most famous lines:

“In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood — in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star,” Bridges said. “A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, my sweet prince.”