GermanyGerman Police Order Mall to Stay Closed After Attack Threat
Germany Attack Threat
brain healthHow to Stay Focused and Eliminate Distraction
Archery target with arrow in the centre
Washington D.C.Muhammad Ali's Son Says He Was Detained Again at an Airport
Muhammad Ali Jr., Khalilah Camacho-Ali
SyriaTwin Explosions Kill at Least 40 in Syria's Capital
SYRIA-CONFLICT-BOMBING
movies

Jeff Bridges Channels His Famous Big Lebowski Character to Honor John Goodman

Aric Jenkins
2:17 PM UTC

Jeff Bridges honored his friend and fellow actor John Goodman with a call-back to almost 20 years ago.

At Goodman’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Friday, Bridges took the stage to give a speech and promptly removed his suit jacket to change into The Dude's trademark cardigan from The Big Lebowski. Bridges then began his tribute channeling the iconic character, paying homage to Goodman with a rendition of the eulogy at the end of Joel and Ethan Coen's 1998 cult classic.

“He’s a good actor, he’s a good man, John Goodman,” Bridges began. “He’s one of us, he loves the outdoors and acting. As a showman, he has explored the stages from Los Angeles to New York — we’re talking Broadway here, man — he’s done some weird little movies, too. And he’s lived, like so many men in prior generations have lived their lives. He is a man of his times, a man of our times, and he has become a legend.”

Bridges continued the remainder of his speech in the style of The Dude. Goodman sat behind him, laughing all throughout. Bridges then concluded his tribute with a twist on one of the film's most famous lines:

“In accordance with what we think may be your final wishes, we have committed to these sidewalks in Hollywood — in the bosom of Hollywood that you love so well — a star,” Bridges said. “A star for you, a star because we love you so well … what time is it? Afternoon? Good afternoon, my sweet prince.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME