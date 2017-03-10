Members of Boston Outvets take part in the 115 year old St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston on March 20, 2016 in Boston, Mass.

Members of Boston Outvets take part in the 115 year old St. Patrick's Day Parade in South Boston on March 20, 2016 in Boston, Mass. Paul Marotta—Getty Images

Gay Veterans Group Now Allowed to March in Boston St. Patrick's Day Parade

(BOSTON) — Organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade appear to have had a change of heart about barring a group of gay veterans from marching.

Parade organizers tweeted Friday an "acceptance letter" was signed by the Allied War Veterans Council that will allow OutVets to march in the March 19 parade.

The council and OutVets haven't responded to messages seeking comment.

This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.

OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015.