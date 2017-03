The UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Stephen O'Brien, (R) interacts with a woman and her malnourished child on March 4, 2017, in a stabilisation center in Ganyiel, Panyijiar county, in South Sudan.

The UN Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Stephen O'Brien, (R) interacts with a woman and her malnourished child on March 4, 2017, in a stabilisation center in Ganyiel, Panyijiar county, in South Sudan. ALBERT GONZALEZ FARRAN—AFP/Getty Images

U.N. Says the World Is Facing the Largest Humanitarian Crisis Since 1945

(UNITED NATIONS) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says the world faces the largest humanitarian crisis since 1945 with more than 20 million people in four countries facing starvation and famine.

Stephen O'Brien told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that "without collective and coordinated global efforts, people will simply starve to death" and "many more will suffer and die from disease."

He urged an immediate injection of funds for Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia and northeastern Nigeria.

O'Brien said the largest humanitarian crisis is in Yemen where two-thirds of the population — 18.8 million people — need aid and more than seven million don't know where their next meal will come from. He said that's three million more chronically hungry people than in January.