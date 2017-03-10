oregonFederal Jury Convicts 2 of Conspiracy in Oregon Standoff Trial
Ranching Standoff Oregon
United NationsRussia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Died From a Heart Attack, Official Says
A file photo dated 3 March 2014 shows United Nations Permanent Representative of Russia Vitaly Churkin during press conference after the U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine in New York, United States.
CrimeICE Officer Convicted of Accepting Bribes and Sex for Immigration Documents
Student protest agaisnt deportations
CanadaCanada Is Expecting Even More Refugees to Come From the U.S
TOPSHOT-US-CANADA-BORDERPROJECT2017
"Personal Shopper" New York Premiere
Kristen Stewart attends the "Personal Shopper" New York Premiere at Metrograph on March 9, 2017 in New York City. Mike Pont—Getty Images
celebrities

Here's How Kristen Stewart Felt About Coming Out on SNL

Raisa Bruner
9:49 PM UTC

When Kristen Stewart hosted Saturday Night Live in February, she casually dropped an important line in her opening monologue addressing President Donald Trump. "I'm like, so gay, dude," she said offhandedly, and the audience roared.

In a new Entertainment Weekly story, the generally private Personal Shopper actor opens up about how it felt to share that particular piece of her personal life with the public on the Studio 8H stage.

“I’ve been talking about it for a really long time! I’ve lived pretty openly," she told EW; she had been photographed in the last few years with girlfriend St. Vincent's Annie Clark. The SNL moment, however, was the first time meaningful.

“I guess because it was simple and straightforward. Just — ‘I’m so gay, dude'... In that moment, to make it normal and cool and completely unashamed? It felt really cool," she explained of the experience. And while she said she'd love to return to SNL, it remains to be seen whether she can come back after accidentally dropping the f-bomb on live television.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME