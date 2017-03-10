United NationsRussia's U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin Died From a Heart Attack, Official Says
A file photo dated 3 March 2014 shows United Nations Permanent Representative of Russia Vitaly Churkin during press conference after the U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine in New York, United States.
celebritiesHere's How Kristen Stewart Felt About Coming Out on SNL
"Personal Shopper" New York Premiere
CanadaCanada Is Expecting Even More Refugees to Come From the U.S
TOPSHOT-US-CANADA-BORDERPROJECT2017
Food & DrinkNow There's a Beyoncé-and-Jay Z-Themed Restaurant in Australia
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Student protest agaisnt deportations
Marlon Correa—The Washington Post/Getty Images
Crime

ICE Officer Convicted of Accepting Bribes and Sex for Immigration Documents

Alana Abramson
9:47 PM UTC

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer was convicted on federal charges after he accepted $75,000 in bribes along with sex in exchange for work papers.

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman announced the charges for 39-year-old Arnaldo Echevarria on Thursday, March 9, NJ.com reports, who was found guilty of harboring an undocumented immigrant, along with six charges of bribery and making false statements.

Between 2012 and 2014, Echevarria gave undocumented immigrants employment authorization documents in exchange for bribes that amounted to $75,000, authorities said.

There was one instance where Echevarria exchanged a document for sex, according to NJ.com. He also concealed his girlfriend's immigration status.

"We're going to look and review the trial transcripts and we’re going to see what our options are of where we are going to proceed next," Echevarria's attorney Michael Koribanics told TIME.

His sentencing will take place on June 19. He can face up to 15 years in prison, the Associated Press reports.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME