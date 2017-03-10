ICE Officer Convicted of Accepting Bribes and Sex for Immigration Documents

A former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer was convicted on federal charges after he accepted $75,000 in bribes along with sex in exchange for work papers .

New Jersey U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman announced the charges for 39-year-old Arnaldo Echevarria on Thursday, March 9, NJ.com reports, who was found guilty of harboring an undocumented immigrant , along with six charges of bribery and making false statements.

Between 2012 and 2014, Echevarria gave undocumented immigrants employment authorization documents in exchange for bribes that amounted to $75,000, authorities said.

There was one instance where Echevarria exchanged a document for sex, according to NJ.com . He also concealed his girlfriend's immigration status.

"We're going to look and review the trial transcripts and we’re going to see what our options are of where we are going to proceed next," Echevarria's attorney Michael Koribanics told TIME.

His sentencing will take place on June 19. He can face up to 15 years in prison, the Associated Press reports.