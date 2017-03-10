Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images

Jeff Sessions Wants 46 U.S. Attorneys Appointed During Obama Administration to Resign

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.