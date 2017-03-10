CongressNew York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies Rapped Biggie Lyrics on the House Floor
Housing MarketWhy It's Now An Empty Nesters' Housing Market
GovernmentHouse Committee Votes to Ban Federal Employees from Watching Porn at Work
White HouseSean Spicer Wore His Flag Pin Upside Down and the Internet Freaked Out
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Holds Briefing At White House
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.  MANDEL NGAN—AFP/Getty Images
Justice Department

Jeff Sessions Wants 46 U.S. Attorneys Appointed During Obama Administration to Resign

8:44 PM UTC

(WASHINGTON) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions is seeking the resignations of 46 United States attorneys who were appointed during the prior presidential administration.

In a statement Friday, the Justice Department said the request was similar to ones made in past presidential transitions.

The department said many federal prosecutors appointed in the Obama administration have already left their positions, but that Sessions is now seeking the resignations of 46 holdovers.

There are 93 U.S. Attorney posts.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME