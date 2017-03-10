CongressNew York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies Rapped Biggie Lyrics on the House Floor
Government

House Committee Votes to Ban Federal Employees from Watching Porn at Work

8:29 PM UTC

A House panel has approved a bill that would ban government workers from using federal devices to watch porn at work.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee voted unanimously in favor of the legislation, News-4 I-Team reported Thursday. NBC’s investigation team last month found that nearly 100 employees of the federal government have viewed pornographic materials while working in the last five years. The misconduct records were obtained under Freedom of Information Act requests. Some of the workers reportedly admitted to watching porn for six hours a day.

"This is not only disturbing, but it creates an unhealthy work environment that must be addressed," said North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, who had introduced the bill, according to News-4.

[News-4]

