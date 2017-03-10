EconomyManufacturers Say They're Already Seeing a 'Trump Bump.' But It's Not That Simple
Congress

8:35 PM UTC

March 9 marked the 20th anniversary of legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G's death, and his legacy reverberated from the networks of social media to the halls of Congress.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) took some time on Thursday to pay tribute to Biggie by reciting the lyrics to his classic 1994 single "Juicy."

Jeffries, who represents parts of Brooklyn — Biggie's hometown — concluded the verse, before adding: “Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever. I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised.”

The Congressman then capped off his homage by asking, “Where Brooklyn at?”

