Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor to U.S. President Donald J. Trump, attends a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the White House on Feb. 10, 2017. Olivier Douliery—Sipa/AP

President Trump's Transition Team Was Told Michael Flynn Likely Needed to Register as Foreign Agent

(WASHINGTON) — The White House has confirmed the president's transition team was informed before Inauguration Day that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn might need to register as a foreign agent with the Justice Department.

That's according to a White House official and a person with direct knowledge of discussions between transition lawyers and Flynn representatives.

The White House had been unclear about when it was told of Flynn's lobbying that may have aided the Turkish government.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Thursday he didn't believe President Donald Trump knew of Flynn's foreign agent work before his appointment.

Flynn registered this week with the Justice Department. The person wasn't authorized to describe confidential conversations and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Flynn's company was paid $530,000 for work for a Turkish company.