The Morning Brief: Health Insurance Costs, Holi Festival and Tyra Banks

Republicans prepare for bad news on Obamacare Repeal

The Congressional Budget Office is set to release its cost projections as soon as today for the Republicans' proposed replacement for the Affordable Care Act . Republicans are bracing for a report that's expected to predict millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under the plan.

Kellyanne Conway warns against surveillance

Kellyanne Conway, a senior White House adviser, said in a new interview that there are many ways the government can watch its citizens, including through “microwaves that turn into cameras.” “What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” she told the Bergen County Record . “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets — any number of ways.” Conway added: “We know this is a fact of modern life.”

Trash landslide kills dozens in Ethiopia

At least 46 people, mostly women and children, died after a mountain of trash at a garbage dump in Ethiopia came crashing down on nearby residents on Saturday night. Dozens of people are still missing.

Ed Sheeran lands role on Game of Thrones

Ed Sheeran will appear in the upcoming seventh season of Game of Thrones . Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss made the announcement about the Shape of You singer yesterday at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

Also:

Two people died at a massive rock concert in Argentina that “got out of hand,” a top official said.

A murder trial for a Louisiana deputy charged with shooting a child is set to begin today.

Preet Bharara said he was fired from his role as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

A winter storm is about to bring heavy snow to the Northeast .

Holi , the Hindu spring festival known as the Festival of Colors , is being celebrated today .

Tyra Banks is replacing Nick Cannon as the host of America’s Got Talent.

Villanova, Kansas, North Carolina and Gonzaga are the top four No. 1 seeds in the 2017 NCAA tournament .

