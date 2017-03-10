LGBTPoll: Majority of Americans Oppose 'Bathroom Bills'
Bathroom signs
White HousePresident Trump's Transition Team Was Told Michael Flynn Likely Needed to Register as Foreign Agent
Donald Trump Hosts Canadian PM Justin Trudeau At The White House
CongressHouse Conservatives Are Warming Up to the Obamacare Replacement
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) (C) takes questions from reporters about the American Health Care Act during a news conference with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden (R-OR) outside Ryan's office in the U.S. Capitol March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
food and drinkThe Bittersweet History of Chocolate
Chocolate and cocoa beans
Metrograph 1st Year Anniversary Party
J. Kempin—Getty Images
fashion

Why Fashion Designer Zac Posen Says He Won't Dress Ivanka or Melania Trump

7:01 PM UTC

Fashion designer Zac Posen will not be dressing Ivanka or Melania Trump for their time in the White House, despite having dressed them in the past.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Posen said he has "no current plans to dress members of the first family;" he joins several other designers including fashion heavyweights like Marc Jacobs and Tom Ford, who have spoken out about whether or not they'll dress the First Lady.

"I’m very upset with the state of affairs right now,” Posen said. “I always try to be optimistic. I think that freedom will prevail. And I don’t dictate who buys my clothing in a store.”

Posen went on to comment on the current political climate.

"Everybody has a voice, whether in fashion or any field," he said. "There are issues that are being questioned that are fundamentally upsetting to me—deeply: LGBT rights, immigration, funding for the arts, Planned Parenthood, and women’s rights. These are just issues that are very close to my heart, and I use my own private voice and funds to fight for them and in support of them. I think it’s important to use your voice. I think that every brand and person has a right to be vocal."

After the first lady recently wore Michael Kors to the president's first address to a joint session of Congress, the designer told the New York Times, "Mrs. Trump has been a longtime client at our New York boutique."

Posen also cautions against the commodification of important issues like feminism, especially when it comes to fashion; he advocates for thoughtful engagement when going forward with projects.

"You can’t market or commercialize feminism as an entity. One has to be careful. I aim to be about powerful women in my clothing. It’s important that I support the amazing women that I’m able to work with," he said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME