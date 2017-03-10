Visit
for coverage from TIME, Health, Fortune and more
GO »
EconomyManufacturers Say They're Already Seeing a 'Trump Bump.' But It's Not That Simple
Donald Trump Signs Bill Eliminating Regulations On The Mining Industry
Justice DepartmentJeff Sessions Wants 46 U.S. Attorneys Appointed During Obama Administration to Resign
Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks on visa travel at the US Customs and Border Protection Press Room in the Reagan Building on March 6, 2017 in Washington, DC.
CongressNew York Congressman Hakeem Jefferies Rapped Biggie Lyrics on the House Floor
Housing MarketWhy It's Now An Empty Nesters' Housing Market
White Bed Sheets
Getty Images
this week in heath

This Week in Health: Have More Sex, Eat Soy, Do Zumba

8:49 PM UTC
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

We thought we knew a lot about sex and exercise, but this week proved there's still a lot to learn. Here’s what else grabbed our attention in health this week.

Here's how much sex you should have each week

Experts think they've pinpointed the perfect weekly sex quota—just in time, too. A new study found that the average American has sex nine fewer times per year now than in the past, despite the fact that sex has been linked to a stronger heart and better mental health.

Why Zumba is insanely good exercise

Zumba is a dance and music-filled workout that's both incredibly fun and a great way to get fit. If you want to mix up your exercise routine, here's why Zumba should be on your list.

The cancer-soy connection is getting less confusing

New research is clarifying whether there is any link between breast cancer and eating soy. There's been a lot of back and forth, but soy appears to not be so bad for women after all.

Is it bad to stay inside all day?

When the weather is crummy, it's easy to stay inside and be a couch potato. But you may want to consider getting some fresh air instead.

Most kids can't spot fake news

Thanks to digital devices, children have more access to the news than ever before. However, they don't necessarily know what's real online and what's not.

Access to most effective birth control could save $12 billion a year

If all American women had access to really effective birth control, like the IUD or implant, cost savings could sweep the country. Providing that level of access, however, could be a challenge.

Should I worry about flu vaccine side effects?

Some years the flu vaccine is more effective than others, but it's still important to get your yearly shot. Scientists explain why you shouldn't worry about the side effects.

Americans are eating too much bacon and too few nuts

A new report shows people could live longer if they cut back on certain foods and added other ones. Keep these two foods in the mind the next time you pick up your weekly groceries.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME