Exercise/FitnessThis Workout Reverses Signs of Aging, According to Science
metal-weights-4-fitness-exercise-strength-health-betterment-body-image-motto-stock
animals‘What We Saw Broke Our Hearts.’ Family Mourns Cat Tortured With Hot Glue
TelevisionThis Clue From the New Game of Thrones Teaser Could Spell Doom for Daenerys
faithPope Francis Might Consider Ordaining Married Priests. Here's Why That’s Not Already a Thing
VATICAN-POPE-MASS-ANGELUS
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the Quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 9, 2017 in New York City.
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels in action against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes during the Quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at the Barclays Center on March 9, 2017 in New York City.  Al Bello—Getty Images
Basketball

University of North Carolina Basketball Coach Calls Out President Trump's Tweets

5:19 PM UTC

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams didn't mince words when commenting on President Donald Trump's social media activity.

Following UNC's 78–53 win over Miami in the ACC tournament on Thursday, Williams was asked about the advantages of the tournament taking place in New York and whether it might garner more media or recruiting attention for his team.

His response, in short, was that there were no advantages, and he pointed to social media as a reason why not.

"It used to be much more [important to play in a big market] than I think it is now," Williams said. "Now everybody has got social media, and we don't need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in our country. You know, our president tweets out more bulls--- than anybody I've ever seen. We've got social media.

"In the old days, there's no question it was the media capital of the world, but I'm not sure it is right now."

Williams adds his name to a list of coaches who have criticized Trump, including Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, the Spurs' Gregg Popovich and the Warriors' Steve Kerr.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME